Dakota Fanning calls Elle her 'greatest love' in viral birthday tribute

It’s official: no one hypes you up quite like your sister – especially when your sister is Dakota Fanning.

On April 9, Dakota 32, took to Instagram with a black-and-white throwback from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, wrapping her arms around birthday girl Elle Fanning, who just turned 28. The vibe? Glam, glowing… and just a little chaotic sibling love.

“will always be one of the first, and greatest loves of my life. happy birthday @ellefanning,” she wrote — before casually exposing some sisterly mischief: “thank you for sneaking B12 into the tea that you make me. i love you more than could be imagined.”

Elle’s response? Minimal but effective: “(red heart emojis).”

Meanwhile Elle celebrated in her own way, posting a throwback video from the set of Margo's Got Money Troubles — where cast and crew surprised her with a cake while she held a fake baby (as one does).

The series, based on Rufi Thrope’s novel, follows a young mom navigating life via OnlyFans – and yes, both sisters are executive producers.

Elle’s calendar is stacked: she’s headed to Panem in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and will star alongside Dakota for the first time in The Nightingale.

Dakota summed up their long-awaited on-screen pairing best: “nervous but excited.”