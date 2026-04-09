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Taylor Swift drops bridal surprise after date night with Travis Kelce

Tayler swift's bridal look sends hearts racing

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 09, 2026

Taylor Swift drops bridal surprise after date night with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift drops bridal surprise after date night with Travis Kelce

American pop superstar tested her boyfriend Travis Kelces' patiece as she put a bridal twist on her street style in an elegant dress.

Taylor's bridal bombshell left fans swooning after a pre-wedding date night with fiancé Travis Kelce at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The 36-year-old was caught on camera with friends in New York City on Wednesday, leaving onlookers in awe with her bridal-forward look which complemented with her signature red lip.

She oozed elegance as she stepped out with friends Ashley Avignone and Jerrod Carmichael on April 8, sending hearts racing in a black spaghetti strap top, which she later layered under a black coat, and a champagne-white skirt with a satin finish.

Taylor Swift drops bridal surprise after date night with Travis Kelce

Taylowr Swift, who's expected to make an announcement about her future with NFL tight end Travis, went viral for her stunning look.

Her photos garnerd massive reactions from fans, with many showering priase on the singing sensation and asking her to unveil her wedding date and venue.

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