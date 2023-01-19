Prince William, Kate Middleton remain most popular royals even after Harry's allegations

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' has rarely damaged the entire royal family's reputation, but it has caused a significant fall in his and Meghan Markle's popularity in the UK and the US as well.



After the release of Spare, Prince William's ratings have plunged eight percentage points, while Harry’s have dipped seven points, according to Ipsos Mori.



Kate Middleton has dropped seven points and Meghan Markle, five points, according to reports. However, Harry's allegations has had little impact on the reputation of the royals overall, with 53 percent saying they feel favourable towards the the Royal Family and 51 percent to the King Charles III.

On the other hands, the Prince and Princess of Wales remain the most popular royals, with ratings of 61 percent and 60 percent respectively. Whereas, almost 70 percent think Kate's hubby William will be a good king.

Meghan's hubby took an aim at Kate's spouse in his book, describing decades of simmering resentment and rivalry.

Harry’s favourability now stands at 23 percent, compared to almost 70 percent in 2018. His unfavorability is at 53 percent, compared to around 10 percent in 2018.



In the US, now home to Harry and Meghan, Kate is the most popular royal on 47 percent, with the Duke on 4- percent, William on 40 percent and Meghan on 35 percent.

As per the Telegraph, Kelly Beaver chief executive of Ipsos in the UK and Ireland, said: "Both Prince Harry and his brother Prince William seem to have suffered in British public opinion following the release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir and the claims within it – and there is some evidence other members of the Royal Family are feeling the fall-out too. This data also re-emphasises the need for the monarchy to show it can speak to and be relevant for younger generations."

"Britons are still much more positive than negative towards the King, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Princess Royal, and towards the Royal Family as a whole, and views towards the institution as a whole are so far little changed."



Ipsos interviewed 1,000 adults aged between 18 and 75 in the UK on January 10 and 11. The US results are from an Ipsos poll of 916 adults conducted between January 11 and 12.