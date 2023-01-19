 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Nora Fatehi reveals Sukesh Chandrashekhar asked her for undue favors

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Nora Fatehi claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar promised ‘favors’ in return of a relationship
Nora Fatehi claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar promised ‘favors’ in return of a relationship

Nora Fatehi was accused of money laundering in Sukesh Chandrashekhar's case. She has made a statement about Sukesh asking her to be his girlfriend in return of a luxurious life. 

As per a report from India Today, Nora said in her statement, “Many actresses are dying to be taken care of by Sukesh. Initially, I did not know who Sukesh was. Later, I thought he used to work at a company called LS Corporation. I neither had any personal contact nor did I ever have any conversations with him. I had no clue about this and I never met him. The only time I saw him was when the ED confronted me with him at its office.”

She also said that she was a victim in the case who was asked to give undue favors by Sukesh and her privacy was at stake. However she is accused of receiving gifts from Sukesh that include cars, diamonds and designer bags. 

More From Showbiz:

Pavail Gulati sheds light on what is of more 'substance' for an artist

Pavail Gulati sheds light on what is of more 'substance' for an artist

Bushra Ansari takes legal action against 'fake' accounts on Twitter

Bushra Ansari takes legal action against 'fake' accounts on Twitter

Sara Ali Khan part ways with 'The Collective' to join Karan Johar's 'DCA'

Sara Ali Khan part ways with 'The Collective' to join Karan Johar's 'DCA'
AR Rahman pitches his vote for Oscars 2023 nominations

AR Rahman pitches his vote for Oscars 2023 nominations
Alia Bhatt's 'Heart of Stone' release to clash with Ranbir's 'Animal'

Alia Bhatt's 'Heart of Stone' release to clash with Ranbir's 'Animal'
Atiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: A look inside their Khandala venue

Atiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: A look inside their Khandala venue
Shah Rukh praises Deepika Padukone for her role in 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh praises Deepika Padukone for her role in 'Pathaan'
Nick Jonas unveils how he proposed Priyanka Chopra: Details inside

Nick Jonas unveils how he proposed Priyanka Chopra: Details inside

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor take time off from parenting to attend an event: See pictures

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor take time off from parenting to attend an event: See pictures
Alia Bhatt reveals teaser of Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt reveals teaser of Heart of Stone

Feroze Khan leaks phone numbers and addresses of several celebrities, ignites outrage

Feroze Khan leaks phone numbers and addresses of several celebrities, ignites outrage

Kaifi Khalil tops local music charts on Spotify with 19 million streams

Kaifi Khalil tops local music charts on Spotify with 19 million streams