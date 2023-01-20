 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner shared a sweet note on ageing as he turned 68th: Check out his post

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner shared a sweet note on ageing as he turned 68th: Check out his post

Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner is counting his blessings on aging as he shared a sweet note on his 68 birthday, on social media.

On January 19, Kevin Costner celebrated his 68th birthday by sharing a picture with his 998,000 Instagram followers, followed by a note on aging.

According to Daily Mail, the picture featured Costner wearing his Yellowstone-inspired Western outfit, while sitting on the porch and smiling at the camera.

"Don’t believe what they say about getting older. Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time. Thank you for the birthday wishes," Costner, who sported a black cowboy hat, polo shirt, and faded jeans, captioned it.

Costner had his comment section flooded with birthday messages, including a comment by Brecken Merrill, who plays his on-screen grandson.

"Happy birthday to the coolest tv grandfather and legendary coworker a kid could ever have! I hope there’s cake on your plate tonight," Merrill wrote.



More From Entertainment:

Robert Pattinson lambasts deep fakes of himself on social media: 'It's terrifying'

Robert Pattinson lambasts deep fakes of himself on social media: 'It's terrifying'
Emma Roberts spotted on a romantic afternoon stroll with beau Cody John

Emma Roberts spotted on a romantic afternoon stroll with beau Cody John
King Charles to allow Prince Andrew to test his Royal Highness title again?

King Charles to allow Prince Andrew to test his Royal Highness title again?
Priyanka Chopra gives a fierce reply to haters on surrogacy criticism: 'You don't know what I've been through'

Priyanka Chopra gives a fierce reply to haters on surrogacy criticism: 'You don't know what I've been through'
'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul indulge in shenanigans at the NBA game

'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul indulge in shenanigans at the NBA game

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over deadly shooting on movie set

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over deadly shooting on movie set
Prince Harry shares Meghan Markle's thoughts about Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry shares Meghan Markle's thoughts about Trooping the Colour
Americans love and respect Prince William more than Harry: Here's why

Americans love and respect Prince William more than Harry: Here's why
Meghan Markle emerges less popular in US than Kate Middleton, William

Meghan Markle emerges less popular in US than Kate Middleton, William
Chelsea Handler addresses dating app and ‘no children stance’ on The Drew Barrymore Show

Chelsea Handler addresses dating app and ‘no children stance’ on The Drew Barrymore Show
Sarah Michelle Gellar mentions two acting rules for oldest daughter to appear on camera

Sarah Michelle Gellar mentions two acting rules for oldest daughter to appear on camera
Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation