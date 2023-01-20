King Charles described Harry as ‘work’ before going off to girlfriend Camilla

 
Prince Harry is touching upon the time he heard the infamous story of King Charles’ reaction to his birth.

Supposedly a Spare, Harry was the second son of Princess Diana and the former Prince of Wales. The Duke of Sussex was born while the King was still heavily involved with his romance in Camilla Parker Bowles.

Harry writes in his memoir: “I was twenty the first time I heard the story of what Pa allegedly said to Mummy the day of my birth: Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an Heir and a Spare—my work is done. A joke. Presumably. “

“On the other hand, minutes after delivering this bit of high comedy, Pa was said to have gone off to meet with his girlfriend. So. Many a true word spoken in jest. I took no offense. I felt nothing about it, any of it. Succession was like the weather, or the positions of the planets, or the turn of the seasons. Who had the time to worry about things so unchangeable?” Harry notes as he recalls the day.

