Meghan Markle sister says Harry is 'underdeveloped' and 'shameless'

Meghan Markle sister Samantha Markle has called out Prince Harry over his memoir 'Spare.'

Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, the 58-year-old called her brother-in-law a child.

She said: "‘I think he [Harry] is lacking in empathy, remorse, and shame.



“He is showing a clear disconnect with reality and is so emotionally underdeveloped that he can’t move on from this stage where he has resentment over a whole host of issues".

Samantha also noted that Harry is playing “an attention game” before calling him a “loose cannon”.

She added: “It’s really par for the course that he’s behaving in this bitter and delusionary way."