Kajal Aggarwal showers love on baby Neil as he turns 'nine months' old

Kajal Aggarwal calls son Neil her 'darling boy'

Actress Kajal Aggarwal shares a cute picture of her with son Neil on his 3/4th birthday, also pens a sweet little note for him.

Taking it to her Instagram, Kajal dropped an adorable photo of her son calling him her darling boy. She wrote: “@neil_kitchlu I can’t wait to see all the things God will do through you. In the meantime, we stay thankful for the past 9 months, and the years ahead. Happy 3/4th birthday, my darling boy.”

Prior to this, the Singham actor also shared a post for Neil when he turned six months old. She penned a long note for him along with a cute smiling picture of him.



The actor seems pretty thankful to God for the blessing. Time and again she is seen dropping love posts for her son that gives the idea that Kajal is enjoying every inch of embracing motherhood.



Aggarwal is one of the famous actors of the South Indian cinema. She also featured in Bollywood film Singham alongside Ajay Devgn.

As per IndiaToday, Kajal Aggarwal last appeared in a Tamil film Hey Sinamika. At present, she is working on a thriller film Indian 2 that also features Kamal Hassan in a vial role.