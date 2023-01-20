 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS' Suga recalls rumours of group disbandment

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

BTS Suga recalls rumours of group disbandment
BTS' Suga recalls rumours of group disbandment

Suga talked about the time when people thought K-pop band BTS was disbanding. 

BTS star in the new episode of his drinking game with BIGBANG’s Taeyung revealed how he felt when BTS disbandment rumors spread.

The singer said that “We look coolest as a team…I really love them so much. Since I’m a part of it, I love BTS as a fan as well. We’re brothers. I think it was in June, some content of us just drinking together was aired. People said the team was breaking up and going on hiatus.

He further said that “It wasn’t like that at all, we were just going on a break, due to unavoidable reasons. But when people were saying those things, the whole situation felt so scary. Why is the world telling us to take a permanent break?”

The 29-year-old actor has talked about his fellow member Jimin, and said that “Jimin practiced really hard. I was really surprised. He was at the practice studio, I would come and watch. He gets muscle cramps easily, but he said that he would practice no matter what.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles message following plane crash in Nepal

King Charles message following plane crash in Nepal
BTS’ Jin appoints as assistant drill instructor for permanent military position

BTS’ Jin appoints as assistant drill instructor for permanent military position
Halyna Hutchins' family on charges against Alec Baldwin, ‘No one is above law’

Halyna Hutchins' family on charges against Alec Baldwin, ‘No one is above law’
BTS' J-Hope to drop his first solo documentary in February: Report

BTS' J-Hope to drop his first solo documentary in February: Report
‘Harry & Meghan’ enticed new viewers as Netflix soars to 230 mn subscribers

‘Harry & Meghan’ enticed new viewers as Netflix soars to 230 mn subscribers
Alec Baldwin ‘will have it rough’ beating manslaughter charges

Alec Baldwin ‘will have it rough’ beating manslaughter charges
Kate Middleton reveals creative exercise regimen’s for busy moms

Kate Middleton reveals creative exercise regimen’s for busy moms
Pamela Anderson lauds the miracle birth of her sons: 'They made it!'

Pamela Anderson lauds the miracle birth of her sons: 'They made it!'
Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch January this weekend

Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch January this weekend
Why hasn't Meghan Markle defended Prince Harry in the wake of latest attacks?

Why hasn't Meghan Markle defended Prince Harry in the wake of latest attacks?

King Charles coronation: Prince Albert of Monaco surprises experts with unexpected annoucement

King Charles coronation: Prince Albert of Monaco surprises experts with unexpected annoucement

Singer-songwriter David Crosby dead at age 81

Singer-songwriter David Crosby dead at age 81