Friday Jan 20 2023
Shraddha Kapoor drops new poster from 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar is directed and produced by Luv Ranjan
Shraddha Kapoor shares another glimpse of her much-anticipated romantic-comedy film with Ranbir Kapoor; Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

The actor shared a new poster of her upcoming film where the two stars can be seen running together hand in hand. The poster gives an idea that both Ranbir and Shraddha are close to each other and happy, but Shraddha’s caption speaks something else.

The caption on the post read: “Objects in the picture are not as close as they appear….”

The Ek Villian actor further confirmed the trailer release date of TJMM. She wrote: “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar trailer out on 23rd Jan at 1 PM.”

Previously while talking about the film at the Red Sea International Film Festival; Kapoor revealed that this might be her last romantic comedy film. “I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older, added Kapoor.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is a Luv Ranjan’s directorial film which is co-produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg’s T-series. The film set to hit theatres on March 8 amidst the Holi, reports NDTV.  

