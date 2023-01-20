Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘insecure’ and ‘suffer in silence’ after Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez talked about how she lives a normal life “like everybody else” who suffer in silence and have self-doubts.

At the premiere of her film Shotgun Wedding also starring Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge, the Marry Me star opened up about her not-so-perfect life.

Lopez, who tied the knot with Ben Affleck this summer, said, "How do I say this? I put my best foot forward as much as I can.”

"I'm not one to share my angst. I don't feel like that's my life as a performer. You always show the best of you. But I'm a human being like everybody else, and I suffer in silence at times."

Exuding glamour in a sheer gown featuring gold crystals, Lopez mesmerized the onlookers with her gorgeous appearance at the red carpet.

"I have an album coming out and I've been thinking a lot about that — like, what parts of myself do I share with my audience? And what it means to be an artist and to be authentic,” she added.

“And I feel like there are some things that need to be said and shared because I think, like you just said, it's like, 'Oh, you have it all together.' "

The Hollywood diva continued: "But the truth is, I'm just like anybody else. I struggle at times, and I wonder at times and I doubt at times, and I'm insecure," Lopez says.