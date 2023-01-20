 
Priyanka Chopra recalls moment she was worried her daughter wouldn't make it

Priyanka Chopra recalls moment she was worried her daughter wouldn't make it

Priyanka Chopra recalled the heartbreaking moment she thought her and husband Nick Jonas' baby Malti Marie would not “make it.”

The Quantico star revealed her little girl was born “extremely early” at just six months via surrogacy in an interview for British Vogue cover story.

“I was in the [operating room] when she came out,” the global sensation revealed. “She was so small, smaller than my hand.”

Chopra went on to heap praises on the NICU nurses for doing “God’s work” to look after their “precious gift.”

“I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work,” she said. “Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her.”

“I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her,” Chopra added. “We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest.”

“I didn’t know if she would make it or not,” she said before revealing that she had some medical complications which made her opt for surrogacy.

“I had medical complications, [so] this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this,” she said.

“Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months,” she shared with the outlet.

