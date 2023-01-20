 
entertainment
Regina King honours late son Ian Alexander Jr. on his 27th birthday: 'I see you in everything I breath'

Regina King honoured her late son Ian Alexander Jr. on what would've been his 27th birthday.

On Thursday, January 19, Regina King's only son Ian Alexander Jr., turned 27, and the actress took to Instagram to post a video of an orange sky lantern she'd lit in honor of his birthday.

As per People, King wrote, "January 19th is Ian's Worthday, As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet … so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us."

The orange colour lantern that the 55-year-old Oscar winner lit has a special meaning for her and her son, "Of course orange is your favorite color, It's the fire and the calm."

"I see you in everything I breath [sic]," King added. "My absolute favorite thing about myself is being …. Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light."

Ian ended his own life on January 20, 2022, a day after turning 26. 



