Saturday Jan 21 2023
Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Prince Harry calls himself ‘Friends fanatic’: ‘I was a Chandler’

Prince Harry in his book Spare admitted that he seems to fit Matthew Perry’s character Chandler in the super-hit sitcom Friends.

Referring to his cheekier and funnier side of personality, the Duke of Sussex said that he ‘was a Chandler’.

In his book, Prince Harry said that Friends became his constant companion when he suffered panic attacks, and withdrawing from public life.

He weighed in on the 2016 incident when he crashed at Courtney Cox's (Monic) house. "I found the idea of crashing at Monica's highly appealing," he wrote. "And amusing."

Calling himself a "Friends fanatic," Harry admits having a crush on Courtney. "I was still confused because… she was Monica. And I was a Chandler," Harry noted.

"I wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?” Harry added.

