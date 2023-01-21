 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Martha Stewart reveals she scrolls through Brad Pitt’s snaps online: ‘He looks so great’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Martha Stewart reveals she scrolls through Brad Pitt’s snaps online: ‘He looks so great’
Martha Stewart reveals she scrolls through Brad Pitt’s snaps online: ‘He looks so great’

Martha Stewart could not help but gush over Hollywood star Brad Pitt while talking about her celebrity crushes.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the television personality revealed she scrolled through Instagram looking at snaps of the Hollywood heartthrob.

Dishing on her current celebrity crush, Stewart said, "I was asked this question last week, it was Brad Pitt because I was looking at pictures of him on Instagram and he looks so great.”

"I think he's aging beautifully. Sorry, Brad, you're still young but you are getting older,” she gushed over the Bullet Train star.

If not as a date, Steward said she would be happy to have the hunk as her guest on her popular The Martha Stewart Podcast.

"OK, that would be good. I would love that," she said. "You know, he loves architecture and stuff. I could talk to him about a lot of things. He likes wine too."

Pitt has been romantically involved with ex-wife of The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, Ines De Ramon and as per recent reports, the two have moved in together.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham assures fans Brooklyn’s not becoming a stylist: ‘Don’t worry!’

Victoria Beckham assures fans Brooklyn’s not becoming a stylist: ‘Don’t worry!’
Dolly Parton regrets rejecting Elvis Presley to cover her hit song in early 1970s

Dolly Parton regrets rejecting Elvis Presley to cover her hit song in early 1970s
Britney Spears sparks concerns as she changes her name to ‘River Red’

Britney Spears sparks concerns as she changes her name to ‘River Red’
Miley Cyrus’ sis Brandi reacts to theories singer's song 'Flowers' Is About Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’ sis Brandi reacts to theories singer's song 'Flowers' Is About Liam Hemsworth

Prince Harry calls himself ‘Friends fanatic’: ‘I was a Chandler’

Prince Harry calls himself ‘Friends fanatic’: ‘I was a Chandler’
‘Aquaman’ star warns Sundance of deep-sea mining peril

‘Aquaman’ star warns Sundance of deep-sea mining peril
Jaclyn Hill’s late ex-husband Jon Hill’s cause of death revealed

Jaclyn Hill’s late ex-husband Jon Hill’s cause of death revealed
Travis Scott done with Kylie Jenner’s ‘diva-like attitude,’ no chance of reconciliation

Travis Scott done with Kylie Jenner’s ‘diva-like attitude,’ no chance of reconciliation

Kate Middleton’s brother shares heartbreaking news

Kate Middleton’s brother shares heartbreaking news
Miley Cyrus credits fans for making ‘Flowers’ most-streamed song on Spotify

Miley Cyrus credits fans for making ‘Flowers’ most-streamed song on Spotify