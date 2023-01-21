King Charles, Prince William receive heartbreaking news

King Charles and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry’s close friend Kuldip Singh Dhillon has died at age of 72.



According to a report by Express UK, Kuldip Singh Dhillon died while on a trip to India earlier this week.

As per the report, Dhillon served as chairman of the Cirencester Park Polo Club that was formed in 1894.

Dhillon was also friend of Queen Consort Camilla since the early 1970s.

According to Mirror, Prince William and Harry were particularly close to Dhillon’s son Satman, who is a professional polo player and a businessman.

Indian-born Kuldip Singh was in India to attend a family wedding.

King Charles, Prince William and Harry have not yet officially reacted to the death of Kuldip.