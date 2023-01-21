 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Hilaria Baldwin wears ‘empathy’ sweatshirt amid Alec Baldwin manslaughter charges

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Hilaria Baldwin wears ‘empathy’ sweatshirt amid Alec Baldwin manslaughter charges
Hilaria Baldwin wears ‘empathy’ sweatshirt amid Alec Baldwin manslaughter charges

Hilaria Baldwin caught pap's attention as she stepped out in the city following her husband Alec Baldwin's charges. 

Alec on Thursday was charged with involuntary manslaughter for shooting Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 by the New Mexico Attorney’s office along with the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed over a fatal shooting on the film’s set in Santa Fe County.

The mum-of-seven rocked an oversized green jumper which had the word "empathy" printed on it. She paired the jumper with leather leggings and fluffy sliders.

Adding a classy touch to her outfit, the 39-year-old wore a pair of dark sunglasses but skipped on using makeup.

Following the charges, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwie said: “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew."

More From Entertainment:

'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard says 'it would be ridiculous' if show gets season 6

'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard says 'it would be ridiculous' if show gets season 6
Miley Cyrus fans says golden dress in ‘Flowers’ points to Jennifer Lawrence

Miley Cyrus fans says golden dress in ‘Flowers’ points to Jennifer Lawrence
Kanye West wife Bianca ditched black hair to avoid comparison with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West wife Bianca ditched black hair to avoid comparison with Kim Kardashian

King Charles, Prince William receive heartbreaking news

King Charles, Prince William receive heartbreaking news
Gerard Pique takes sons for drive after ex Shakira humiliates him in new song

Gerard Pique takes sons for drive after ex Shakira humiliates him in new song
Victoria Beckham assures fans Brooklyn’s not becoming a stylist: ‘Don’t worry!’

Victoria Beckham assures fans Brooklyn’s not becoming a stylist: ‘Don’t worry!’
Dolly Parton regrets rejecting Elvis Presley to cover her hit song in early 1970s

Dolly Parton regrets rejecting Elvis Presley to cover her hit song in early 1970s
Martha Stewart reveals she scrolls through Brad Pitt’s snaps online: ‘He looks so great’

Martha Stewart reveals she scrolls through Brad Pitt’s snaps online: ‘He looks so great’