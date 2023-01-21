Hilaria Baldwin wears ‘empathy’ sweatshirt amid Alec Baldwin manslaughter charges

Hilaria Baldwin caught pap's attention as she stepped out in the city following her husband Alec Baldwin's charges.

Alec on Thursday was charged with involuntary manslaughter for shooting Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 by the New Mexico Attorney’s office along with the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed over a fatal shooting on the film’s set in Santa Fe County.

The mum-of-seven rocked an oversized green jumper which had the word "empathy" printed on it. She paired the jumper with leather leggings and fluffy sliders.

Adding a classy touch to her outfit, the 39-year-old wore a pair of dark sunglasses but skipped on using makeup.

Following the charges, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwie said: “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew."