 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Storm Reid says working with Nia Long was amazing

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Storm Reid says working with Nia Long was amazing
Storm Reid says working with Nia Long was amazing

Storm Reid talked about working with Nia Long in her recently released movie Missing in a recent interview and shared that she had an amazing experience working with the veteran actor, as reported by People.

Storm shared that she grew up watching her Missing costar Nia and had always been a fan of her. She further added that the veteran actor made her feel supported and loved on the sets of their recent movie.

Storm said, "I knew of her because I grew up watching her. [I] have been a fan for a really long time. But working with her was amazing. She made me feel so supported and loved on set, and we were able to grow a bond and a rapport before getting on set and before Will and Nick called action."

She further added, "I'm just glad to have her in my corner, she's the sweetest and, you know, the most beautiful. She's an icon, [a] legend. It's just really cool to work with really cool people."

Storm Reid and Nia Long-starrer Missing is in theatres now.

More From Entertainment:

Tori Spelling reveals she spent $400 on Denise Richards' OnlyFans in 2 Days

Tori Spelling reveals she spent $400 on Denise Richards' OnlyFans in 2 Days
Petition urging ITV not to sack Jeremy Clarkson crosses 10000 mark

Petition urging ITV not to sack Jeremy Clarkson crosses 10000 mark
Vivica A. Fox says her phone blew up after 'Kill Bill' Cameo in SZA Music Video

Vivica A. Fox says her phone blew up after 'Kill Bill' Cameo in SZA Music Video
Tori Spelling says her daughter Stella is not doing great

Tori Spelling says her daughter Stella is not doing great
King Charles decides to heal Prince Edward's wound, will make him the Duke of Edinburgh

King Charles decides to heal Prince Edward's wound, will make him the Duke of Edinburgh
Neil Young pays tribute to late band member David Crosby

Neil Young pays tribute to late band member David Crosby
Emilia Clarke cuts a dazzling figure in a cream coloured co-ord at the Sundance Film Festival

Emilia Clarke cuts a dazzling figure in a cream coloured co-ord at the Sundance Film Festival
Dani Dyer announces pregnancy of twins with boyfriend Jarrod Bowen: Check out the adorable snaps

Dani Dyer announces pregnancy of twins with boyfriend Jarrod Bowen: Check out the adorable snaps
Celina Sinden reveals how she prepared to play the convicted murderer Jodi Arias

Celina Sinden reveals how she prepared to play the convicted murderer Jodi Arias
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer secretly 'dating'?

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer secretly 'dating'?
Vanessa Hudgens reacts to ex Austin Butler viral Elvis Presley accent

Vanessa Hudgens reacts to ex Austin Butler viral Elvis Presley accent
One of Princess Diana’s ‘most favorite dresses’ features at upcoming auction

One of Princess Diana’s ‘most favorite dresses’ features at upcoming auction