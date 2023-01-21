Storm Reid says working with Nia Long was amazing

Storm Reid talked about working with Nia Long in her recently released movie Missing in a recent interview and shared that she had an amazing experience working with the veteran actor, as reported by People.

Storm shared that she grew up watching her Missing costar Nia and had always been a fan of her. She further added that the veteran actor made her feel supported and loved on the sets of their recent movie.

Storm said, "I knew of her because I grew up watching her. [I] have been a fan for a really long time. But working with her was amazing. She made me feel so supported and loved on set, and we were able to grow a bond and a rapport before getting on set and before Will and Nick called action."

She further added, "I'm just glad to have her in my corner, she's the sweetest and, you know, the most beautiful. She's an icon, [a] legend. It's just really cool to work with really cool people."

Storm Reid and Nia Long-starrer Missing is in theatres now.