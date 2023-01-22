 
Sunday Jan 22 2023
Kartik Aaryan receives an important advice from Salman Khan

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon
Actor Kartik Aaryan reveals that he once got a very good and unique advice from superstar Salman Khan after he delivered a series of hit movies.

While talking on the show Aap Ki Adalat, Kartik stated that the Wanted actor told him a very unique thing after he gave a few hits in the industry. Salman told Kartik: “Jab sabki hit ho rahi hoti hain, aur tumhari hit ho toh maza nahi ata, jab sabki flop ho rahi chain aur tumhari hit ho gayi toh history ho jaati chain.”

Aaryan has polished himself in terms of acting skills from his first debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama till his latest film Shehzada. He has managed to make his way through tons of talented actors and making a prominent name in the Bollywood film industry.

He has starred in some entertaining films namely; Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Wo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Love Aaj Kal and more.

The actor is all set to star in another entertainer Shehzada directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film features Kriti Sanon as the leading lady.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha and Ashiqui 3 next, reports IndiaToday.  

