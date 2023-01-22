 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'mastermind' behind Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle ‘really is’ the true writer and mastermind behind creating Prince Harry.

In the eyes of Andrews Prince Harry’s memoir is, at least in part, curated with the help of Meghan Markle.

The ‘proof’ of his claim comes from Prince Harry’s acknowledgment to his ‘beloved wife’ in Spare.

It talks of Meghan Markle being Prince Harry’s “logical, physical, emotional and spiritual” inspiration.

Thus, the royal commentator even went as far as to tell Women's magazine, “Indeed, on the acknowledgment at the end, Harry thanks 'my incredible wife' and says, 'Love of my life, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Reportedly Prince Harry believes, “This book would've been impossible (logically, physically, emotionally, spiritually without you. Most things would be impossible without you'.”

Andrews even bashed the couple’s decision to release the memoir in the first place because “Any trust is gone, with sources saying family members are worried that any communication could be recorded and rehashed for the updated paperback version of Spare.”

