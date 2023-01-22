 
Neetu Kapoor shares memorable pic of late husband Rishi Kapoor and children

The legendary actor Neetu Kapoor remembers her late husband Rishi Kapoor as she shares a throwback photo with him in her latest Instagram post.

Dropping the iconic photo featuring Rishi, Neetu and children; Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, the actor wrote: “Time fliessss …… Only memories ……”

The Jug jugg Jeeyo actor shared the picture on the special occasion of their wedding anniversary .i.e. today; January 22.

The photo made many Bollywood celebrities emotional who dropped heart emoticons on the post. The celebs included; Sanjay Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Riddhima among others.

Late actor Rishi passed away in 2020 after fighting a long battle with cancer.

Neetu and Rishi’s couple was the most admired couple of the industry. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry was praiseworthy.

The duo got married in 1980 when Neetu was at the peak of her career. Later on, the two appeared on the silver screen together in films like; Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Besharam, reports News18. 

