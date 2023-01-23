Meghan Markle getting on Prince Harry's nerves?

There are speculations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have failed to maintain their relationship and are at odds on some issues.



A former royal aide has also raised concerns about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship, claiming: "Something is not quite right" between the two.



Some royal fans and critics think that Harry would soon get rid of Meghan if she does not stop controlling and influencing the Prince.

Meghan, who loves to remain in spotlight, is avoiding media since Harry's memoir has been released. She's not shared even a single word about the Duke's 'Spare'.

Ken Wharfe, a former bodyguard of Princess Diana, also believes "something is not quite right" with the couple's relationship, saying: "Well I think that when you look at the wedding and the public events that followed - an event in Nottingham and that event in London - she [Meghan] is the consummate actress, the consummate performer.



"You could see the look in Harry's eyes saying 'hey look what I've got, it's amazing', but where did it all fall apart?"

He added: "Whether he is completely under her control, some people say that he is, I can't say that in all honesty. It seems to me that something is not quite right in that relationship."

Referring to the Duke's recent interviews promoting his new book, host Dolan asked the former bodyguard if Harry looked "happy" and the same as the "Harry he once knew".

Wharfe said when he watched Harry's interviews he "looked quite confident", adding that he's "had a good teacher over the last three or four years". he continued: "The Duke doesn't strike me as happy though."