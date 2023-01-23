 
Another U-turn: PTI decides to take back resignations of over 40 MNAs

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar. — AFP/File
More than 40 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers Monday decided to withdraw their resignations from the National Assembly on the the instructions of party chief Imran Khan. 

The development came days after National Assembly Speaker Pervez Ashraf accepted the resignations of of 69 MNAs last week. The speaker first accepted 34 resignations on January 17 and then 35 more three days later. The speaker had already accepted 11 resignations earlier taking the total number of resignations in the last eight months to 80.

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar, on Twitter, announced that the remaining 44 MNAs have decided to withdraw their resignations as the speaker is yet to accept their resignations. 

"An email has been sent to the speaker," said the PTI leader. He also shared the names of the MNAs that have withdrawn their resignations.

Meanwhile, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that 45 lawmakers have decided to take back their resignations so that the party can take the posts of the leader of the opposition and parliamentary party leader.

Chaudhry said that the PTI decided to take back the resignations so they could get rid of the "fake" opposition leader and to prevent the "lotay (turncoats)" from voting in favour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the vote of confidence.

Interestingly, the number of lawmakers mentioned by Umar and Chaudhry differed from each other. The former mentioned names of 44 MNAs while the latter said that 45 lawmakers have retracted their resignations.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

