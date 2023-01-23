Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's to tie the knot among 100 guests with no-phone policy

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to have a traditional South Indian wedding, reports

Motichoor Chaknachoor actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot today among 100 guests, reports.

The couple and their families are still tight-lipped about the wedding. They haven't spoken anything about the wedding dates and events.

The sources have learnt that Athiya and Rahul's wedding at Suniel Shetty's beautiful Khandala farmhouse will consist of 100 guests only.

Reportedly, the couple will be hosting a grand reception with 3000 guests in Mumbai later.

Like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, the duo has also decided to impose a 'no-phone policy' at their event.

As per the reports, the soon-to-be wed couple will exchanging their vows today around 4:00 pm.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in film Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019. Moreover, she also featured in Arjun Kapoor's film Mubarakan, reports IndiaToday.

