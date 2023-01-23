 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 23 2023
Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat ahead of 'Pathaan' release

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan waves out at fans from his Mannat balcony

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan greets his diehard fans surrounded around his Mannat home.

Like always, Khan stood at the balcony of his home and waved at the fans outside of Mannat.

The crowd stationed outside Mannat went crazy after watching just a glimpse of the actor.

SRK posted the video of the night on his twitter handle. In the video he could be seen wearing a black shirt with light blue denim jeans. He waved at the crowd with love.

He wrote a caption on the tweet giving a special shoutout to the guy in the red car that appears in the video : "Thank you for a lovely Sunday evening… sorry but I hope ki laal gaadi waalon ne apni kursi ki peti baandh li thhi. Book your tickets to #Pathaan and I will see you there next…, wrote the Don 2 actor."

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is a much-awaited film of 2023 which is due in theatres on January 25. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, reports PinkVilla.

