Monday Jan 23 2023
Prince Harry playing on Prince William's 'ultimate loyalty' to the UK

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Royal experts believe Prince William will ‘ultimately’ reach out to Prince Harry because of his ‘ultimate loyalty’ to the UK and the monarchy.

An inside source brought this revelation to light while speaking of the inner workings of Prince William’s duty.

The source in question was quoted saying, “They have to invite them in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction.”

It comes after author Tom Bower told Good Morning Britain, “There's no compromise with the Sussexes.”

“They are set on one thing which is to get a grovelling apology, a capitulation. They want William, Kate and King Charles to say that the Sussexes are absolutely right and have been wronged. But they're not right and haven't been wronged.”

