Netflix’s ‘You’ teases Ben Wiggins character from the ‘London elite’

Netflix’s upcoming fourth season of You introduces Ben Wiggins as Roald Walker Burton in its newly released teaser.

According to the caption of the clip, shared by the show’s official Instagram handle, “london’s elite is really giving the people of madre linda a run for their money”

Penn Badgely’s murderous stalker Joe Goldberg has taken up a new disguise as Literature Professor, Jonathan Moore, as he tries to blend in his new whereabouts in London.

In order to blend in, he has to socialise, even if it means to do so with people he despise.

The clip begins with Wiggins character as Joe introduces him to the audiences.

“Mostly known for his boats, one-night stands, and quote ‘alarming knife collection’,” says Joe in the monologue. “He’s every bit of the aristocracy.”



In the clip, Roald then asks Goldberg, under the disguise of the English professor whether he is satisfied in his life. “Jonathan,” he calls him out. “Do you harbour resentment, for what we have that people like yourself, do not?” he adds with a smirk.

To which, Joe responds, “I’m pretty happy with my life.” Roald condescendingly asks, “Are you?”

Joe immediately says in his head, as he gives a displeased look to him, “I hate this guy.”

The first part of You premieres on February 9, 2023, and the second on March 9, 2023.