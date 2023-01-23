Prince Harry ‘turning into nuclear levels of toxicity’

File Footage

Hollywood elites fear Prince Harry is a ‘walking PR disaster and could ‘set off a nuclear bomb’ wherever he’s invited.



An inside source from the BAFTA office made this admission, according to The Sun.

The insider in question was quoted admitting to the outlet, “Bafta decided it was a terrible idea. They thought it would be a PR disaster.”

“So for them to roll out the red carpet to Harry and his wife would be like setting off a nuclear bomb. It's a no-go.”

Even , Washington-based commentator Nile Gardiner feels the same and said, “Even Hollywood has had enough of increasingly toxic Harry and Meghan.”

Mr Gardiner also added, “There has been a significant amount of interest in the US from what Harry has said but not as much that perhaps was anticipated.”

“While the passing of the Queen dominated the US news networks for about two weeks, Harry's book and his relentless attacks against the Royal Family have received limited coverage.”

“Harry isn't a popular figure in America, and nor is Meghan Markle. The Queen was massively popular in the US so he is increasingly seen as a negative and whining character in the US.”

“The American public is starting to turn against both Harry and Meghan.”

“They are now seen as endlessly whining Hollywood-style celebrities. Most Americans see through them for what they are.”

“Harry was once a very popular figure in America but now he has a narrow band of supporters among the liberal elites.”