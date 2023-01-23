 
entertainment
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘turning into nuclear levels of toxicity’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

File Footage

Hollywood elites fear Prince Harry is a ‘walking PR disaster and could ‘set off a nuclear bomb’ wherever he’s invited.

An inside source from the BAFTA office made this admission, according to The Sun.

The insider in question was quoted admitting to the outlet, “Bafta decided it was a terrible idea. They thought it would be a PR disaster.”

“So for them to roll out the red carpet to Harry and his wife would be like setting off a nuclear bomb. It's a no-go.”

Even , Washington-based commentator Nile Gardiner feels the same and said, “Even Hollywood has had enough of increasingly toxic Harry and Meghan.”

Mr Gardiner also added, “There has been a significant amount of interest in the US from what Harry has said but not as much that perhaps was anticipated.”

“While the passing of the Queen dominated the US news networks for about two weeks, Harry's book and his relentless attacks against the Royal Family have received limited coverage.”

“Harry isn't a popular figure in America, and nor is Meghan Markle. The Queen was massively popular in the US so he is increasingly seen as a negative and whining character in the US.”

“The American public is starting to turn against both Harry and Meghan.”

“They are now seen as endlessly whining Hollywood-style celebrities. Most Americans see through them for what they are.”

“Harry was once a very popular figure in America but now he has a narrow band of supporters among the liberal elites.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles coronation 'absolutely in chaos' due to Prince Andrew's latest move

King Charles coronation 'absolutely in chaos' due to Prince Andrew's latest move
Prince William, Kate Middleton read Harry's memoir Spare? Viral photo stuns fans

Prince William, Kate Middleton read Harry's memoir Spare? Viral photo stuns fans
Sean Penn will premiere doc he filmed in Ukraine at Berlin film festival

Sean Penn will premiere doc he filmed in Ukraine at Berlin film festival
Prince Harry’s ‘suicide’ training claims: The Duke's 'nonsense' sparks reactions

Prince Harry’s ‘suicide’ training claims: The Duke's 'nonsense' sparks reactions
Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attends Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attends Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia
Prince Andrew's pal Ghislaine Maxwell claims authorities 'let Epstein die'

Prince Andrew's pal Ghislaine Maxwell claims authorities 'let Epstein die'
Tim Allen reacts to Pamela Anderson claim on 'Home Improvement'

Tim Allen reacts to Pamela Anderson claim on 'Home Improvement'
Spotify to trim 6 percent of workforce, content head to depart

Spotify to trim 6 percent of workforce, content head to depart
King Charles' reaction to 'Spare' is a slap in the face for the Duke

King Charles' reaction to 'Spare' is a slap in the face for the Duke
‘Congratulations Prince Harry’

‘Congratulations Prince Harry’
Netflix cuts content budget amid dominating streaming wars

Netflix cuts content budget amid dominating streaming wars
Kylie Jenner stuns in Maison Margiela blue tulle ensemble at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner stuns in Maison Margiela blue tulle ensemble at Paris Fashion Week