 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Shraddha Kapoor thanks Luv Ranjan for not casting Kartik Aaryan in TJMM

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in TJMM alongside Ranbir Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in TJMM alongside Ranbir Kapoor 

Shraddha Kapoor is coming back to big screen through Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. 

The film is helmed by Luv Ranjan who has made films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and others. Shraddha has said she is very happy that she got a chance to work with Luv and also added that Luv didn’t decide to make another film with Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

At the trailer launch of the film, Shraddha said, “I'm so excited that Luv sir decided that besides Kartik and Nushrratt, he was open to working with us fresh faces. I'm very happy, so thank you very much Luv sir."

She further added, "Everyone knows that Ranbir is such a fabulous actor and I always admired his work and to experience this on set with him we had a lot of fun and he's really superb.”

The actress was last seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Baaghi 3 alonsgside Tiger Shroff. 

More From Showbiz:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother files an FIR against his wife Aaliya over property dispute

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother files an FIR against his wife Aaliya over property dispute

Anurag Kashyap praises Alaya F and Karan Mehta

Anurag Kashyap praises Alaya F and Karan Mehta
Jemima’s emotional love letter to Pakistan

Jemima’s emotional love letter to Pakistan
Katrina Kaif celebrates '70M' fan following on Instagram

Katrina Kaif celebrates '70M' fan following on Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat ahead of 'Pathaan' release

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat ahead of 'Pathaan' release
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's to tie the knot among 100 guests with no-phone policy

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's to tie the knot among 100 guests with no-phone policy

Ajay Devgn pens congratulatory note for the new couple Athiya, KL Rahul

Ajay Devgn pens congratulatory note for the new couple Athiya, KL Rahul
Anurag Kashyap apologizes to Abhay Deol

Anurag Kashyap apologizes to Abhay Deol

Javed Akhtar opens up about parting his ways with Salim Khan

Javed Akhtar opens up about parting his ways with Salim Khan

Hammad Shoaib follows latest trend, grooves over SRK's 'Jhoome jo Pathaan'

Hammad Shoaib follows latest trend, grooves over SRK's 'Jhoome jo Pathaan'
Sushmita Sen treats herself with a brand new luxury car worth INR 1.6 crore

Sushmita Sen treats herself with a brand new luxury car worth INR 1.6 crore
Kangana Ranaut mortgages all her property for making 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut mortgages all her property for making 'Emergency'