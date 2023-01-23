Shraddha Kapoor thanks Luv Ranjan for not casting Kartik Aaryan in TJMM

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in TJMM alongside Ranbir Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is coming back to big screen through Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

The film is helmed by Luv Ranjan who has made films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and others. Shraddha has said she is very happy that she got a chance to work with Luv and also added that Luv didn’t decide to make another film with Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

At the trailer launch of the film, Shraddha said, “I'm so excited that Luv sir decided that besides Kartik and Nushrratt, he was open to working with us fresh faces. I'm very happy, so thank you very much Luv sir."

She further added, "Everyone knows that Ranbir is such a fabulous actor and I always admired his work and to experience this on set with him we had a lot of fun and he's really superb.”

The actress was last seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Baaghi 3 alonsgside Tiger Shroff.