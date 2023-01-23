 
entertainment
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner stuns in Maison Margiela blue tulle ensemble at Paris Fashion Week

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Kylie Jenner stuns in Maison Margiela blue tulle ensemble at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner stuns in Maison Margiela blue tulle ensemble at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner slayed in blue tulle gown at her appearance at Maison Margiela show amid Paris Fashion Week.

The Kardashian’s alum paired the fabulous blue tulle jacket style gown having satin details on it with a lavender colored bag and white pumps that too were made with tulle material.

Kylie tied her raven hued hair back in a simple ponytail and opted for a neutral, glowy makeup look to allow her ensemble to get the spotlight.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder turned to Instagram on Monday and dropped the stunning clicks from the event .

“gorgeous [email protected] Margiela love you guysssss” the 25-year-old influencer captioned the carousel of photos.

The images are the first of the Kylie Baby CEO since she finally disclosed the name of her 11-month-old son Aire and revealed the first photos of him.

Kylie Jenner stuns in Maison Margiela blue tulle ensemble at Paris Fashion Week

On Sunday, she turned to Instagram to share the updates about her second child that she shares with rapper and now ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

She simply wrote "AIRE" with a white heart emoji, sharing a mirror selfie of 4-year-old Stormi‘s little brother.

Shortly after she announced the name of her son, fans were confused if the name Aire was pronounced “Air” or “Air-ey.”

In a response to Instagram fan account @kyliesnapchat, who asked in a caption: “Do you think it’s pronounced air or airey?” the entrepenur simply responded “AIR.”

Previously, when the baby was born on February 2, 2022 the former couple named their son Wolf Jacques Webster but they later decided to change it.

The original name, she revealed, was suggested by her sister Khloe Kardashian while Jacques Webster is Travis’ birth name.

More From Entertainment:

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attends Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attends Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia
Prince Andrew's pal Ghislaine Maxwell claims authorities 'let Epstein die'

Prince Andrew's pal Ghislaine Maxwell claims authorities 'let Epstein die'
Spotify to trim 6 percent of workforce, content head to depart

Spotify to trim 6 percent of workforce, content head to depart
King Charles' reaction to 'Spare' is a slap in the face for the Duke

King Charles' reaction to 'Spare' is a slap in the face for the Duke
‘Congratulations Prince Harry’

‘Congratulations Prince Harry’
Netflix cuts content budget amid dominating streaming wars

Netflix cuts content budget amid dominating streaming wars
King Charles' Coronation guest list: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive invitation

King Charles' Coronation guest list: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive invitation
Kylie Jenner sparks massive backlash after posing with lion head at PFW

Kylie Jenner sparks massive backlash after posing with lion head at PFW

Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest next to her son at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest next to her son at Graceland
Alec Baldwin receives flak over first Instagram post since manslaughter charges

Alec Baldwin receives flak over first Instagram post since manslaughter charges

Shakira appears on her balcony after releasing diss song about Gerard Pique

Shakira appears on her balcony after releasing diss song about Gerard Pique
Mel B recalls embarrassing encounter with Prince William

Mel B recalls embarrassing encounter with Prince William