King Charles' reaction to 'Spare' is a slap in the face for the Duke

King Charles III and the royal family have reportedly destroyed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'ill-conceived game plan' by maintaining a wall of silence.



The Royal Family is emerging victorious as they have "pulled a blinder" by not publicly responding to the recent bombshells from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

More than a week after the Duke's memoir hit the shelves, both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have yet to make any comment on the allegations made Meghan Markle's hubby in his memoir, Spare.



Some royal fans and commentators are seeing the the monarch's reaction to the Sussexes as a slap in the face for them.

Edward Coram-James, a PR, reputation and crisis management expert and CEO of Go Up, claimed this shows the Royal Family had a strong "game plan" in place and were prepared for any such accusations, while blasting Harry and Meghan's strategy as "ill-conceived".

"What should the Royal Family do in response to these claims? In a word: nothing. They have pulled a blinder. The biggest mistake that they could make would be to respond to any of the allegations. They are simply not serious enough allegations to warrant them breaching their long held code of silence," he told Express UK.

"Breaching that silence will imply guilt. Remaining silent gives an air of maturity and remaining above the fray. The Royal family have had a game plan and, unlike the Sussexes, whose game plan has appeared ill-conceived and often strayed from, the royals have toed the line throughout," he continued.

Coram-James went on: "The Royal Family know that it will all blow over soon enough, as the news cycle moves on and today's news becomes old hat. They will be deeply relieved that no fatal accusations were made, and will perhaps feel that Harry's revelations were not nearly as damning as they will inevitably have prepared for."

"The Royal Family will look forward to King Charles' coronation knowing that they may have taken a mild bruising, but they never came close to being on the receiving end of any knock out blows," according to Coram-James.