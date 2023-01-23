 
Monday Jan 23 2023
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in an intimate ceremony at Khandala

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul married now, confirms Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty is married to cricketer KL Rahul, confirmed by Suniel himself. The ceremony was intimate and took place in Khandala. 

Suniel was thrilled to become a father-in-law officially now. He called wedding a ‘very beautiful, small, very close family event.’ He said, “Wedding was very good, pheras are done now, so the wedding is officially done and I am officially a father-in-law.”

Multiple guests were snapped arriving at the ceremony. Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff and Anshula Kapoor were seen in white outfits. Videos and photos have not been shared by the family yet, however they are all over the internet through paparazzi accounts. 

