Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are officially married, Athiya shares pictures on Instagram

Athiya Shetty shares love-soaked pictures from the ceremony

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot today at an intimate ceremony surrounded by their loved one. Athiya took to her Instagram to share love soaked pictures of the couple.





Earlier today, Suniel Shetty confirmed the marriage of two. He said to the press, “Wedding was very good, pheras are done now, so the wedding is officially done and I am officially a father-in-law.” Moreover, he seemed to be over the moon on becoming a father-in-law.

Multiple celebrities were snapped at the ceremony. A lot of people from B-Town including Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan have extended warm wishes towards newly married couple.