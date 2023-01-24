 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon sports drama ‘Air’ gets release date

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon sports drama ‘Air’ gets release date
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon sports drama ‘Air’ gets release date

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon starrer sports drama based on Nike signing the superstar basketball player Michael Jordan during the mid-eighties finally gets a release date.

The sports marketing film, which is a directorial effort of Affleck, will be theatrically released on 5th April 2023 before heading to Prime Video.

“Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see ‘Air’ and proud that it’s the first release from Artists Equity,” the Good Will Hunting star said in a release.

“The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honor of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence, and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story,” he added.

“I appreciate and value Jen Salke’s faith in our ability to execute on and deliver a movie we are proud of, as well as her and Sue Kroll’s incredible ongoing support of the film. Amazon Studios, Skydance and Mandalay were all critical to getting this done, and the film couldn’t have been made without them.

The statement concluded, “We value the steps it took on each of their parts to make it happen and want to thank them. This was the best creative and personal experience of our lives and we look forward to many more like it.”

In the movie, Damon will portray the role of Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Affleck will star as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser.

Other stars include Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan and more.

The film will chronicle the quest of landing Jordon to sign the deal with the shoe brand, which seemed impossible then, but went on to become the most historic deal ever to be signed between an athletic brand and player in the sneaker industry.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, royal family will not sue Prince Harry over his memoir

King Charles, royal family will not sue Prince Harry over his memoir
Salma Hayek gets candid about feeling ‘more anxious’ as she gets older

Salma Hayek gets candid about feeling ‘more anxious’ as she gets older
‘Rust’ to be completed with Alec Baldwin in lead role, lawyer says

‘Rust’ to be completed with Alec Baldwin in lead role, lawyer says
Miley Cyrus beau uncomfortable with singer’s obsession with ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus beau uncomfortable with singer’s obsession with ex Liam Hemsworth

Prince William expresses hope as he welcomes Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists

Prince William expresses hope as he welcomes Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists
Disney stands by Will Smith as he’s all set to return as Genie in 'Aladdin' sequel

Disney stands by Will Smith as he’s all set to return as Genie in 'Aladdin' sequel
Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonder get cosy during beach getaway

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonder get cosy during beach getaway
Netflix movie ‘Blonde’ roasted with eight Razzie nominations

Netflix movie ‘Blonde’ roasted with eight Razzie nominations
Prince Andrew’s former friend Ghislaine Maxwell says Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in US jail

Prince Andrew’s former friend Ghislaine Maxwell says Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in US jail
King Charles, Prince Harry 'got on well' before Meghan Markle: Expert

King Charles, Prince Harry 'got on well' before Meghan Markle: Expert
Prince William, Kate Middleton to ensure Princess Charlotte is not next 'Spare'

Prince William, Kate Middleton to ensure Princess Charlotte is not next 'Spare'
King Charles 'shocking' support to Prince Andrew spells 'disaster': 'Bloody stupid'

King Charles 'shocking' support to Prince Andrew spells 'disaster': 'Bloody stupid'