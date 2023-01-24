Ben Affleck, Matt Damon sports drama ‘Air’ gets release date

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon starrer sports drama based on Nike signing the superstar basketball player Michael Jordan during the mid-eighties finally gets a release date.

The sports marketing film, which is a directorial effort of Affleck, will be theatrically released on 5th April 2023 before heading to Prime Video.

“Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see ‘Air’ and proud that it’s the first release from Artists Equity,” the Good Will Hunting star said in a release.

“The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honor of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence, and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story,” he added.

“I appreciate and value Jen Salke’s faith in our ability to execute on and deliver a movie we are proud of, as well as her and Sue Kroll’s incredible ongoing support of the film. Amazon Studios, Skydance and Mandalay were all critical to getting this done, and the film couldn’t have been made without them.

The statement concluded, “We value the steps it took on each of their parts to make it happen and want to thank them. This was the best creative and personal experience of our lives and we look forward to many more like it.”

In the movie, Damon will portray the role of Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Affleck will star as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser.

Other stars include Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan and more.

The film will chronicle the quest of landing Jordon to sign the deal with the shoe brand, which seemed impossible then, but went on to become the most historic deal ever to be signed between an athletic brand and player in the sneaker industry.