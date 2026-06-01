Taylor Swift finally breaks silence on 'Toy Story 5' theories

Taylor Swift has finally listened to fans spiralling and speculating over the Toy Story 5 collaboration for the past week, and confirmed the rumours herself.

The 36-year-old pop superstar has officially updated a countdown on her official website, which features an animation of her 'TS' billboards which were seen appearing across major cities, and the movie's character Jessie.

The animation appeared with a countdown for June 1, 2:00 pm ET, which fans are waiting for with their fingers crossed.

The countdown appeared without a prior announcement on the website and took the internet by the storm, as Swifties began posting about their excitement on social media.

They noticed that the clouds on the animation were the same as those on Swift's fifth album 1989's cover which she recently switched from the initial seagulls for the promo.

In the comments, fans wrote, "ITS HAPPENING!!!!! AHHHHHH!!!!!," and "ITS HERE AHHDJKFKRKEKFKKV."

A third chimed in, "OH MY GODDDDDD," and "IM GONANNAAAA EXPLODE," wrote another.

More exclaimed, "oh its a jessie song for sure… its going to break us…," and "Taylor really said let's give the Swifties a heart attack."