‘Euphoria' star Alexa Demie reveals early fears over explicit scenes

Euphoria actress Alexa Demie opened up about her early experiences filming nude scenes, admitting she once feared she might lose her role if she refused.

Demie who has played Maddy Perez across all three seasons of Sam Levinson’s HBO drama, told The Hollywood Reporter that as a young performer she worried saying no to s*x scenes could cost her the part.

“I thought that if I said no to doing them, then I wouldn’t have the part,” she explained. “Not because anyone ever said that to me, but because I was so young and I didn’t know.”

She recalled filming a season one montage of Maddy cheating on Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) and realizing she felt uncomfortable.

“I’m not saying I don’t love s*x, and I think it can be portrayed beautifully,” Demie said. “But once I did it, I realized, ‘OK, I don’t love how this feels.’ So I said something, and everyone was empathetic, and I never did that again.”

Her comments arrived as Euphoria season 3 faced heightened scrutiny for its graphic s*xual content.

Co star Sydney Sweeney recently defended the show’s controversial OnlyFans storyline, posting behind the scenes photos with the caption: “It’s called… acting.”

The finale of season 3 aired May 31.