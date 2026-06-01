‘Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson calls Sydney Sweeney ‘fearless'

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson applauded Sydney Sweeney’s bold approach to her season 3 arc, which saw her character Cassie explore the world of OnlyFans.

Speaking on The New York Times’ Popcast podcast, Levinson, 41, revealed he initially considered filming the storyline without nudity.

“I thought, ‘Well, maybe, we shoot all of this, and we don’t have any nudity,’” he recalled. “And she looked at me, and she’s like, ‘Are you kidding? I’m playing an OnlyFans model.’”

Levinson praised Sweeney as “totally fearless” and “wonderfully professional,” noting her willingness to take risks and her flexibility on set.

“I adore working with her,” he revealed, adding that it is because there’s a “lot of trust.”

“I can say, ‘Why don’t we try this scene just a little crazier, with a little more humor.’ Suddenly, this whole other version of the scene can come out just based on her performance.”

The storyline leaned into the absurdities of online sex work culture.

Levinson said the humor and risk taking made the arc “fun” while still grounded in Cassie’s character.

While the May 31 finale closed several narratives with most notably Rue’s shocking death, Cassie’s story was left open ended.