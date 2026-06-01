Charli XCX makes new album announcement after ignoring Taylor Swift feud

Charli XCX has kept her new album a secret for long enough and she is now ready to share it with the world.

The 33-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Monday, June 1, and made the big announcement about her seventh studio album which is called, Music, Fashion, Film.

The Brat hitmaker revealed that the album will be released on July 24, and the cover she posted was a picture of John Cale, Marc Jacobs and Martin Scorsese to represent all the elements of her album.

In the caption, Charli penned, “My new album Music, Fashion, Film is out july 24th. 11 songs, 30 minutes, 5 seconds. available to pre order now, love you xx.”

This comes after The Moment star released two singles from the upcoming album – including Rock Music and SS26.

For her seventh album, Charli has taken a different direction from her famous electropop and dance pop genre which Brat became known for.

In an interview earlier this year, the Apples songstress said, “For me, it’s fun to flip the form. We know there’s gonna be people who are bothered by it, but that’s fine.”

Excited fans and famous celebrities alike flocked to the comments section and shared their enthusiasm, as one chant read, "NOW LOADING: ALBUM OF THE CENTURYYYYY."

Another appeared, "LETS GOOOO," while Olivia Rodrigo declared, "hell yeah."

Rachel Zegler too appeared excited as she commented, "YAY," on the post.