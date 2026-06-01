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Diljit Dosanjh set to make history with Wembley Stadium concert

Diljit Dosanjh will become the first-ever Indian musician to headline Wembley Stadium
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 01, 2026

Diljit Dosanjh set to make history with Wembley Stadium concert
The Punjabi superstar is currently on his 'Aura' world tour

Diljit Dosanjh is about to add another milestone to his already historic career.

The Punjabi superstar will become the first Punjabi artist and the first Indian artist to headline London’s iconic Wembley Stadium when he takes the stage there on September 12.

The announcement came during Dosanjh’s concert at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Sunday, May 31, where he revealed plans for what will be the largest European show of his career. With a capacity of 90,000, Wembley has hosted some of music’s biggest names, including Michael Jackson, Queen and Prince, making the achievement a major moment for Punjabi music on the global stage.

The upcoming concert marks a huge leap from Dosanjh’s last London appearance in October 2024, when he sold out the 20,000-seat O2 Arena. This time, he’ll be performing for more than four times that audience at one of the world's most famous venues.

The Wembley date comes as Dosanjh continues his successful Aura world tour. The North American leg launched in Vancouver in April and has already included high-profile stops such as two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden (the first headlining performance by an Indian artist).

The run is set to conclude later this month with back-to-back performances at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

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