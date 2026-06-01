Heather McComb moves forward with new marriage after personal loss

Heather McComb tied the knot with actor Scott Michael Campbell in a small wedding in Montana.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram and said the day was full of love, support and warm moments with family and friends.

McComb added that the celebration felt very special and something they will always remember.

Campbell also posted about the wedding and said he felt very lucky and happy to marry McComb, calling it one of the best moments of his life.

The couple, however, knew each other for many years before they started dating in 2023.

After building their relationship over time strong and wise, they got engaged in 2025 and later got married this year.

McComb was earlier married to James Van Der Beek for some years before their divorce in 2010.

Even after their separation, she talked about the respect and long history they shared. Meanwhile, Van Der Beek later married Kimberly in 2010 and had six children with her.

After his passing earlier this year, McComb also shared an emotional tribute online, remembering him as a kind and loving person.