June 2026 begins with new Netflix’s bold mix of thrillers and documentaries

June 2026 is a busy month for Netflix with lots of new shows and films coming out.

The platform is releasing a mix of documentaries, thrillers, sports stories and comedy throughout the month. These include real life cases, sports history and fictional dramas, giving viewers plenty of options to watch.

Here are some of the new titles arriving on Netflix this month.

Michael Jackson The Verdict

Release date 3 June

This three part documentary looks at major and most controversial moment in the life of the late icon Michael Jackson. It will recall the 2003 legal case where he faced serious charges that made headlines around the world.

The series will include people who were connected to the case and explores what exactly happened during the courtroom battle.

The Murder of Rachel Nickell

Release date 4 June

This documentary is about the story of a shocking 1992 murder in London where a young mother was killed in public. However, her child witnessed the incident and the case led to a long and complex investigation.

USA 94 Brazil Return to Glory

Release date 7 June

This sports documentary focuses on Brazil’s World Cup win in 1994. It includes interviews with players and rare behind the scenes footage. Moreover, it is part of Netflix’s growing sports content lineup.

I Will Find You

Release date 18 June

The suspense crime fiction is on a story by Harlan Coben as this thriller follows a man in prison for a crime he says he did not commit. When he gets to know that his son may still be alive, he sets out on a dangerous search for answers.

The American Experiment

Release date 24 June

This five part documentary is all set to explore history and political journey of United States, as it features experts and leaders discussing how the country was built and how it continues to change.

Little Brother

Release date 26 June

This comedy stars John Cena and Eric Andre as it will be about a man whose life turn upside down when his chaotic younger brother reappear, leading to a series of funny and unexpected events.