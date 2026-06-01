‘Euphoria’ ending explained as HBO gives update on next season

Euphoria has officially came to an end after HBO confirmed that there will be no fourth season, closing the most iconic series.

The final episode of Season 3 now stands as the last chapter of the show.

It brought an end to one of the most talked about TV dramas in recent years which made huge stars out of actors like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

Season 3 was very successful in terms of viewers but it also caused some massive debate on the internet.

However, some people online praised the psychological drama whereas others criticised it for being too graphic and intense with its disturbing storyline.

The final episode also changed the story in a big way where Zendaya’s character Rue dies after a drug overdose and Jacob Elordi’s character Nate is also killed earlier in the season.

With these such major characters gone, the story naturally came to an end.

Creator Sam Levinson, moreover, explained that the show was always meant to tell a story about addiction and the outcome which naturally comes after such acts, as he believes that story now been completed.

The series also got long breaks between seasons because of delays and busy schedules while the cast got even bigger stars during that time.