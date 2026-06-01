Olivia Attwood finally addresses Bradley Dack split rumours

Olivia Attwood finally opened up about her dramatic split from footballer Bradley Dack after weeks of rumours and online buzz about their relationship.

The 35-year-old star said that the breakupbeen very hard for her, especially with so many people discussing her private life on social media.

Olivia explained that a lot of things being said were not true, which pushed her to finally speak up.

The Television personality then confirmed that the relationship ended after a long and difficult time, saying that she supported Bradley for years and tried to make things work but in the end she decided to walk away.

Olivia also said it has been painful seeing strangers judge her without knowing the full story.

Even with all the noise, she added that she is still focused on her work and continues filming, recording her podcast, and moving forward with her life.

Olivia and Bradley got married in June 2023 and their wedding was even shown on TV.

Moreover, reports about their separation started after she moved out of their home earlier this year.

Olivia Attwood also faced lots of online rumours about her personal life but she said that she is trying to keep some things private while focusing on herself and her career.