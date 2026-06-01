Inside Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday tribute at Academy Museum

A new exhibition in Los Angeles is celebrating Marilyn Monroe as she turned 100 years old on June 1.

The Academy Museum opened a special show called Marilyn Monroe Hollywood Icon as it looks at the late icon’s life, from her early days as Norma Jeane Mortenson to becoming one of Hollywood’s most famous stars.

The exhibition show hundreds of rare and iconic items like photos, letters, posters and personal stuff.

Many of these have never been came in the spotlight before. However, it also includes famous costumes from her films like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Some Like It Hot.

The museum says that the aim is to show how Monroe shaped her image and became such a big part of Hollywood history.

The opening event, moreover, was in late May which was attended by a few guests from the film world.

Along with the exhibition, one of Monroe’s personal items is also getting massive attention. A gold coat she once owned is going up for auction and is expected to sell for thousands of dollars.

Monroe, who died in 1962, is still remembered as one of the biggest icons in film history.

This new display is a way to celebrate her life, her style and her lasting impact on Hollywood.