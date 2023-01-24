Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘invited’ to King Charles coronation despite bombshell claims: report

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly been invited to King Charles coronation despite bombshell claims in his memoir Spare and TV interviews, royal expert Andrew Pierce has claimed.



The royal commentator appeared on the Good Morning Britain and confirmed that Meghan and Harry ‘have been invited’ to the May 6 coronation.

According to a report by Daily Express, if Archie and Lilibet parents attend King Charles coronation, the royal couple will likely stay in their UK home, Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, when returned to Britain in June 2022 for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, they also stayed at Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan and Harry have not yet confirmed their attendance at the prestigious ceremony.

The crowning of Britain's King Charles will be celebrated with traditional processions, a concert at Windsor Castle, street parties, light shows and community volunteering, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.



