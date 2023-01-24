 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

'Avatar 2’ star Zoe Saldana makes history with 4 films in $2 billion club

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Zoe Saldana has made box-office history as she has become the first actor to star in four movies that grossed more than $2 billion worldwide.

Saldana has achieved the latest milestone after her recent film Avatar: The Way of Water just surpassed the $2 billion mark at the global box office.

The actress’ other films include Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, which have grossed more than $2 billion.

Of starring in all these superhit films, Saldana said, “I feel grateful and like the luckiest girl in this town knowing that I was invited to join films with special directors in a special cast. And they resonated with people so much so that we get a chance to come back again and come back another time.”

“If anything, I’ve reaped all the benefits of that, I’ve gained friends. I still have mentors that I call and I lean into,” she added.

Saldana reprised her role as Neytiri in the Avatar sequel, released in December 2022. In the Marvel films she portrays the green-skinned Gamora.

