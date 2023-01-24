 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Farhan Akhtar reveals that he was scared of public speaking

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Farhan Akhtar talks about his fear of public speaking
Farhan Akhtar talks about his fear of public speaking

Farhan Akhtar is never taken for someone who struggles with public speaking. But, the actor cum musician has revealed that he struggled with speaking on stage.

He said, “I was not comfortable speaking on stage. If I am going down and doing music, I know what I am supposed to do so it’s easy for me. If I have a conversation with you, it’s still easy because we are engaged in that. But if somebody says ‘go on stage and speak to the crowd for 25 minutes’, there’s a part of me that always wonders ‘why are they interested in what I have to say? What am I going to do, give a PPT presentation?’ That stuff unnerves me.”

He further added, “I come prepared for that. When you play a character, you lose inhibitions because the character allows you that. It’s a strange psychological thing which happens. It’s easier when I am a character. If something makes you nervous, you should do it more so you can ease it out.”

More From Showbiz:

Subhash Ghai on turning old and still going strong as a filmmaker

Subhash Ghai on turning old and still going strong as a filmmaker
Joyland will see theatrical release in India as well among other countries

Joyland will see theatrical release in India as well among other countries

Pankaj Tripathi drops first official posters of 'Fukrey 3'

Pankaj Tripathi drops first official posters of 'Fukrey 3'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Afwaah' to release on THIS date

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Afwaah' to release on THIS date
Zeeshan Ayyub extends support to 'RRR' ahead of Oscars 2023 nominations

Zeeshan Ayyub extends support to 'RRR' ahead of Oscars 2023 nominations
'Pathaan' sets new record in advance booking, breaks record of 'War'

'Pathaan' sets new record in advance booking, breaks record of 'War'
Luv Ranjan reveals why he often portray females as 'antagonists' in his films

Luv Ranjan reveals why he often portray females as 'antagonists' in his films
Sharman Joshi talks about playing the role of a 'pregnant' man in next film

Sharman Joshi talks about playing the role of a 'pregnant' man in next film
Jemima interested in 'mentoring' young Pakistani filmmakers

Jemima interested in 'mentoring' young Pakistani filmmakers
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: Alia Bhatt, Anushka, Kareena shower love on the newly-weds

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: Alia Bhatt, Anushka, Kareena shower love on the newly-weds
Sukesh Chandrasekhar releases official statement against Nora Fatehi

Sukesh Chandrasekhar releases official statement against Nora Fatehi

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are officially married, Athiya shares pictures on Instagram

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are officially married, Athiya shares pictures on Instagram