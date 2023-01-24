 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Brooke Shields clarifies why she opens up about being raped in her early 20s

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Brooke Shields clarifies why she opens up about being raped in her early 20s
Brooke Shields clarifies why she opens up about being raped in her early 20s

Brooke Shields recently discussed why she publicly talked about being sexually assault in her early 20s in a new documentary, Pretty Baby.

In a latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brooke shared, “It has taken me many years of therapy to even be able to talk about it.”

Brooke continued, “I definitely have worked very hard through it, and I’ve learned to process it. And I’ve come to a place, and we’ve come to a time in our society, where we can talk about these things much more openly. I had no idea I was going to say it.”

The Blue Lagoon actress revealed how being a parent compelled her to discuss her experience with sexual assault.

“I thought, I have arrived at this place, and I feel as a mother of two young girls that I hope that just by even hearing my incident that I can add myself to becoming an advocate,” stated the 57-year-old model.

She remarked, “Because this is something that does happen every day, and it should not be happening.”

Reflecting on her decision to share her trauma, Brooke felt that she had “arrived at a place where I could talk about it”.

“I wanted to share this story with other men and women who might possibly be struggling or trying to survive this, hoping that at least if I share the incident and the story then it helps others to work through whatever they need to work through,” pointed out Brooke.

In the end, she added, “I’m hoping to be that type of an advocate.”

More From Entertainment:

Drake recalls getting rejected over ‘outfit choices’: Deets inside

Drake recalls getting rejected over ‘outfit choices’: Deets inside
Marie Osmond opens up about being body-shamed on Donny & Marie set

Marie Osmond opens up about being body-shamed on Donny & Marie set
Frozen star Idina Menzel expresses regret for Let It Go change

Frozen star Idina Menzel expresses regret for Let It Go change
Simu Liu feels reflects on mass shooting at Lunar New Year celebration: ‘feels unsafe’

Simu Liu feels reflects on mass shooting at Lunar New Year celebration: ‘feels unsafe’
Sarah Michelle Gellar disregards Kelly Ripa’s ‘career advice’ about 'not moving to California'

Sarah Michelle Gellar disregards Kelly Ripa’s ‘career advice’ about 'not moving to California'
Jemima Goldsmith ‘excited’ to see friend Jason Donovan at her movie’s premiere

Jemima Goldsmith ‘excited’ to see friend Jason Donovan at her movie’s premiere
Princess Eugenie announces second pregnancy, shares adorable picture

Princess Eugenie announces second pregnancy, shares adorable picture
Netflix 'All Quiet on the Western Front' gets nominated in 9 categories in 2023 Oscars

Netflix 'All Quiet on the Western Front' gets nominated in 9 categories in 2023 Oscars
'Everything Everywhere' proves unlikely Oscar heavyweight with 11 nominations

'Everything Everywhere' proves unlikely Oscar heavyweight with 11 nominations
Marvel chief Kevin Feige believes MCU here to stay

Marvel chief Kevin Feige believes MCU here to stay
King Charles, Prince Andrew's 'fractured relationship' unrepairable?

King Charles, Prince Andrew's 'fractured relationship' unrepairable?
2023 Oscar nominations announced

2023 Oscar nominations announced