Jazz Jennings is ready for a powerful adult journey

Tuesday Jan 24 2023
Jazz Jennings is seen embracing adulthood in an exclusive sneak peek at the season 8 premiere of the show I am Jazz which shows her locking horns with her mother Jeannette, as reported by People.

Jazz is headed back to Harvard University for her sophomore year in the new season of the show and she is shown dating for the first time in years adamant about asserting her independence.

Jeannette requests Jazz, "Just stay in touch. Dad and I worry." To which, Jazz replies, "You can't be worried every single time I'm not with you. … When will the day come when you no longer track me on my phone? Or will you always track me?"

Jazz said about adulting, "I would say the most difficult aspect [of growing up] is just kind of leaning into the things that mom used to do for me that now I have to do for myself."

Jazz shared that the new season of I am Jazz will showcase her transition from childhood to adulthood.

