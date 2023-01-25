 
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
Jana Kramer breaks down ‘terror’ over blending families: ‘What about my kids’

Jana Kramer has just addressed her ongoing terror over having to ‘blend’ her family with her boyfriend.

Kramer broke it all down during her interview on the iHeartRadio podcast, Whine Down.

There, she started off by saying, “I've done a really good job at not introducing the kids to people. And obviously they haven't met the new boyfriend. Having said that, the boyfriend and I are talking about future things.”

“And in my mind, I'm like, it makes me excited and it also makes me scared for — you just never know, right? And with kids, I don't want them to be in a place where their ground is not as steady as possible. Like I want them to be so secure, solid foundation, and I'm in charge of that.”

“Sure, I want to believe in this true love. There's this side of me, one side of me is like 'love of my life, I'm so excited. I'm going to get married and I'm gonna have a family.' There's that piece.”

“And the other side is 'Jana be real, things happen. This can happen again, oh my gosh.' And so those doubts and fears kind of creep in.”

“And then always my concern — I don't care about me, my heart's been broken a million times, I can deal with another broken heart — my kids, that's a different story. They're older now, they understand more now.”

During the course of the interview, she also noted the age groups of her boyfriends’ kids, and said, “That's another piece too, because I'm like, 'are you sure what you're signing up for?' You're coming into a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old, they're my world.”

